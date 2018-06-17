ELMONT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A man is facing murder charges after police say a woman was stabbed to death early Sunday at Belmont Racetrack on Long Island.

Police say security guards at the racetrack became alarmed when they noticed a horse running loose around 6 am. They proceeded to investigate the rear barn, where investigators say they discovered a 51-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Jose Franco-Martinez, 53, was arrested at the scene and charged with second degree murder.

The identity of the victim is pending family notification as the investigation continues.

Belmont Racetrack is home to the Belmont Stakes, the third and final leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown. Just last week, Justify won the 150th running of the Stakes to become the 13th Triple Crown champion in horse racing history.