NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – At least three people were hospitalized after a shooting at a lounge on Bleecker Street early Sunday morning.

Streets remain blocked off as the investigation continues around the Falucka Lounge on Bleeker Street, CBS’2 Jenna DeAngelis reports.

Officials were called to the bar just before 4 a.m. after an alleged fight inside the lounge lead to a shooting outside on the street.

Police said a 29-year-old man was shot in the leg and a 27-year-old man was shot in the groin. A 33-year-old was shot at least two times.

All three shooting victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“A lot of people was in there, everyone was having a good time,” said one witness inside the lounge, “I guess a couple people came outside with their rowdiness and one thing led to another.

“I haven’t seen anything like this happen in this area at all,” he said.