WARRICK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – An investigation is underway in Orange County after a man was shot and killed by police in Orange County.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon on Wheeler Avenue in the Village of Warwick.

Police say two officers answered a call about a domestic dispute and were confronted at the scene by a man with a knife.

“He attempted to advance on the officers with the knife,” said Warwick Police Lt. Thomas Maslanka about the suspect. “They discharged their weapon. (The suspect was) taken to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.”

Neither the officer involved in the shooting nor the killed suspect have been identified.

The suspect was described as a man in his 30s.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave.

The case will go to the Orange County grand jury to determine if the shooting was justified.