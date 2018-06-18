NEW ROCHELLE (CBSNewYork) – Two people are in the hospital after a freak accident on the Hutchinson River Parkway during the morning rush.

Police say a tire of a minivan came off while it was driving north on the parkway near Exit 16 in New Rochelle around 7 a.m. on Monday. The tire flew over the median and struck the SUV of a mother and daughter who were traveling in the southbound lane, smashing the vehicle’s windshield and roof.

“We really take things like that for granted that things like that can just fly out of nowhere while you’re driving it’s scary,” Bronx resident Jarohan Garcia told CBS2’s Marc Liverman.

The mother and daughter were rushed to Westchester Medical Center with injuries from the smashed glass but their wounds have fortunately been listed as minor.

Drivers who use the parkway say there are a few things they do to stay prepared for the unexpected.

“Setting my phone to do not disturb when I drive,” Garcia added. “When you’re driving the unexpected happens on the road and you’re distracted with something else that you’re doing in your car that might be a double edged sword.”

“It all depends on what cars are around you. You can look around you see if you can get out of the way,” a Long Island resident named Tim said.

Police have not said whether any charges would have to be filed because of the accident.