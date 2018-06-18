Filed Under:Local TV, New York, Poughkeepsie

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police and fire crews responded to reports of a building collapse in Dutchess County, New York Monday afternoon.

Authorities say a seven-story vacant building collapsed into a three-story building shortly after 4 p.m. near the corner of Cannon Street and Academy Street in Poughkeepsie.

Rescue teams were making their way into the rubble to search for anyone trapped in the smaller building, which police say was occupied at the time.

Police say a strong thunderstorm made its way through the area immediately before the collapse.

