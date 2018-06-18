Filed Under:Local TV, New Jersey, Safety, School Bus Crash, Seat Belts

TRENTON, NJ (CBSNewYork) – A hearing on school bus safety in New Jersey was held Monday, one month after a horrific crash left a Paramus fifth grader and a teacher dead.

Lawmakers on the state senate and assembly transportation committees are pushing for safety upgrades on school buses.

On May 17, 10-year-old Miranda Vargas and teacher Jennifer Williamson were both killed when their school bus driver allegedly tried to make an illegal U-turn on Route 80 in Mount Olive.

0618busfatal Deadly School Bus Crash Survivor Speaks At New Jersey Safety Hearing

10-year-old Miranda Vargas died in the Mount Olive bus crash on May 17, 2018. (Credit: CBS2)

“I asked what happened to the bus. I asked what happened to my friends and asked if I was going to die,” one of the students who was on the wrecked bus recalled during Monday’s hearing.

“Driving here today from across the state I’m sure each of you, like myself, pulled the seat belt over your shoulder and clicked it in without much thought,” Assemblywoman Lisa Swain said. “How is it possible that this accepted standard of safety for all passenger vehicles is not required for our children on buses?”

Currently, New Jersey law requires passengers to use lap seat belts on all school buses. A measure introduced last month would require three-point lap-and-shoulder seat belts on those vehicles moving forward.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch