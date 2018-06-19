ENGLEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Investigators on Tuesday released video of the driver they believe mowed down a teenager in Englewood, New Jersey last week.

The clip shows the driver getting out of his car just a few blocks from the scene, checking for damage, and then driving off.

The victim, 15-year-old Cristian Valdez, was hit while riding his skateboard.

He remains in a medically-induced coma.

It’s not clear of the teen was left in the crosswalk or on the shoulder, but police said his skateboard was nearby.

Police said they are now looking for an early model Audi that would have extensive front-end damage including a broken grill and possible damage to the bumper, hood and windshield.

#UPDATE: Footage of driver believed to be involved in hit & run of #child pedestrian sustaining serious injuries. Seen here, #driver believed to exit vehicle a few blocks from the scene, check for damage, and drive away. CAN YOU HELP?#BCPONJ More: https://t.co/X13cRG9HFz pic.twitter.com/rolV9CYEwT — BCPONJ (@BCPONJ) June 20, 2018

Valdez turned 15 days before the crash and his family says he was supposed to be enjoying the last few days of his freshman year of high school.

His loved ones say they are a family of faith and are asking the person who hit him to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Fatal Accident Investigation Unit at 201-226-5595 or the Englewood Police Department at 201-568-2700.