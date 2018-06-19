Filed Under:Bergen County, Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Investigators on Tuesday released video of the driver they believe mowed down a teenager in Englewood, New Jersey last week.

The clip shows the driver getting out of his car just a few blocks from the scene, checking for damage, and then driving off.

The victim, 15-year-old Cristian Valdez, was hit while riding his skateboard.

hit and run leaves nj teen in a coma Prosecutors Release Video Of Suspected Driver In Englewood Hit & Run

A hit-and-run left a New Jersey teen in a coma. Now, his family hopes someone will come forward and help police figure out who’s responsible. (Credit: Valdez family)

He remains in a medically-induced coma.

It’s not clear of the teen was left in the crosswalk or on the shoulder, but police said his skateboard was nearby.

Police said they are now looking for an early model Audi that would have extensive front-end damage including a broken grill and possible damage to the bumper, hood and windshield.

Valdez turned 15 days before the crash and his family says he was supposed to be enjoying the last few days of his freshman year of high school.

His loved ones say they are a family of faith and are asking the person who hit him to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Fatal Accident Investigation Unit at 201-226-5595 or the Englewood Police Department at 201-568-2700.

