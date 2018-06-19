Filed Under:City of Long Beach, Long Island

LONG BEACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A recovery effort was underway Tuesday evening after a boy reportedly went missing while swimming in the waters off of Long Island.

Authorities say the 8-year-old was last seen swimming off the coast of Long Beach shortly before 6 p.m. 

Chopper 2 was over the area as U.S. Coast Guard crews assisted the Nassau County Police Department in the search.

The child’s older brother was rescued earlier, according to authorities.

Officials say Saturday is the first day of full-time lifeguards and as a result, there were none on duty Tuesday.

Stick with CBS New York as the story continues to develop.

