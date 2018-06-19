LITTLE FERRY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey mother says she paid big bucks to get her terminally ill son a canine companion, but the pup never showed up.

Leart Dervishaj, 6, has a rare, incurable form of dwarfism, and doctors say he only has a few years left to live. His condition has worsened in the last month, with kidney failure and seizures.

“I wasn’t feeling good,” he told CBS2’s Reena Roy.

The dog was supposed to be his sliver of hope.

“I got some dog bones and a bed,” he said.

Dervishaj’s new best friend was on its way – or so he thought.

“I love dogs,” he said. “He might run and play with me.”

His mom said she saw a Facebook post with what looked like the perfect puppy for her little one. But instead, she’s down more than $1,400 with no dog in sight.

“She said the dog is not coming,” said Dervishaj, adding it made him feel “sad.”

“I was devastated. He’s been wanting this for over a year. We’ve been in the hospital for five weeks now. It was his graduation. With his condition, kindergarten graduation is all I had,” his mom, Rezarta Osmani said.

She said on June 8, she wired all the fees to Imperial Puppies for Sale, expecting the dog to be flown here from Georgia. After getting the runaround via text for two days, reality set in.

“It kind of hit me, it’s not happening,’” she said. “Everything seemed legit.”

But it wasn’t.

CBS2 Facebook messaged the company, which changed its name, and called, but got no answer.

In the meantime, Osmani has filed a police report and set up a GoFundMe page in hopes of finally getting a puppy to put a smile on her little boy’s face.