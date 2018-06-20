By Justin Lewis

Meteorologist

Outside of the extra cloud cover this afternoon, we could see a stray shower here and there, but that’s about it. And between the clouds and light winds out of the south, temps will only spike at around 80° — easily 5° cooler than yesterday.

Showers and a few embedded storms will swing through tonight; and there’s indication that some of the storms will produce soaking rains, so localized flooding is a possibility. The good new is, this activity should start to wind down shortly after daybreak.



Tomorrow marks the start of summer at exactly 6:07am. And thankfully, the season will start off nice with clearing skies and a good deal of afternoon sunshine. As for temps, they’ll be at or slightly above normal in the low 80s.

Then on Friday, we should manage to squeeze out another dry one with perhaps some extra clouds. Highs that day will be at or slightly below normal in the upper 70s.