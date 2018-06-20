NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One person was hurt and subway service was partially disrupted Wednesday afternoon when a portion of the ceiling collapsed at a subway station in Brooklyn.

Authorities say debris fell from the ceiling on the northbound platform for the 4 and 5 line at Borough Hall around 3:30 p.m.

A woman was struck on the shoulder but refused medical attention at the scene.

Northbound 4 and 5 trains were bypassing the station as crews worked to clean the platform. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority urged customers to use the 2 or 3 line as an alternative.

The incident caused delays on the 2, 3, 4, and 5 lines.

