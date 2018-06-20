Filed Under:Local TV, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A tractor-trailer wreaked havoc in a Queens neighborhood Tuesday night.

Witnesses say the truck struck a low-hanging branch of a tree on 14th Avenue in Whitestone just before 11 p.m.

The branch got wedged between the cab and the trailer, breaking car windows and side mirrors as the truck drove about seven blocks. Close to 20 cars were damaged.

“Everybody’s mirrors, he messed everything up and then he just kinda went around the corner and went on his way,” one witness said.

Police are calling it an accident, saying the driver didn’t realize the damage he had caused. He was issued two summonses, one for driving without headlights and another for leaving the scene of an accident.

