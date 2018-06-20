CROTON-ON-HUDSON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The former Croton-On-Hudson Fire Department treasurer has been arrested and charged with the theft of funds from the fire department.

Authorities say Gerald Munson stole more than $300,000 from the Croton-On-Hudson Fire Department while he was treasurer. He was also formerly the Croton-On-Hudson Fire Department chief and a former Croton-On-Hudson police officer.

Munson was charged Wednesday with two counts of grand larceny.

According to police, Munson was able to hide his alleged ongoing theft by manipulating the department’s bank records. Members of the fire department’s internal audit committee discovered the false bank statements back in February, police said.

When confronted by the audit committee, police said Munson admitted to stealing money from the department. Later investigations by police confirmed the total amount allegedly stolen.

“Mr. Munson abused the trust of his community and his fellow volunteer firefighters at the Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department by allegedly stealing over $300,000,” State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli said in a statement.

If convicted, Munson faces a maximum sentence of 25 years and 15 years respectively in state prison for the two charges.