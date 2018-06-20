NASSAU COUNTY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Eleven people, including two Nassau County police officers, are facing charges in connection with an alleged drug distribution ring.

Investigators say the group shipped marijuana in the mail from California to Nassau and Suffolk counties.

The two police officers, who are boyfriend and girlfriend, have been identified as Erik Skoglund and Karen Ernst.

Another Nassau County police officer was also arrested, along with his wife. They are both accused of conspiring to rob a Long Island casino.

According to court documents, Officer Bruce Moeller and his wife, Christina, a cashier at Jake’s 58 Hotel & Casino, were taken into custody Tuesday.

The Moellers pleaded not guilty at their arraignments. They’ve been released on bond.

A spokesman for the Nassau police department said the three police officers have been suspended without pay.

Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder described the arrests as “disappointing and disheartening” and said the officers will remain suspended while an internal affairs investigation is conducted.