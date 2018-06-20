Ryan Mayer

According to multiple media reports, the Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets are in the process of finalizing a deal that would send center Dwight Howard to Brooklyn in exchange for center Timofey Mozgov and a pair of 2nd round picks.

In the deal, Brooklyn will save $17 million under the cap for the 2019-20 season by getting Mozgov’s deal off their books. Howard is entering the last year of his contract and will be on the books this season for a little over $23 million before becoming a free agent in the 2019 offseason. Assuming the Nets don’t re-sign him, they could maneuver their way to having space for two max level free agents in the 2019 offseason.

As for this season, if the Nets decide to keep Howard on the roster (they could negotiate a buy out), they’re adding a guy who averaged 16.6 points and 12.5 rebounds in just over 30 minutes per game last season in Charlotte. Howard also played 81 of a possible 82 games for the Hornets, which is the most he’s played in a season since his ill-fated season in Los Angeles with the Lakers in 2012-13 when he played 76.

The Nets will be on the clock tomorrow with the 29th pick in the NBA Draft.