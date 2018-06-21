GREENBURGH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The New York Knicks selected Kevin Knox with the ninth pick in the NBA draft Thursday night.

The 18-year-old played one season at Kentucky, where he led the Wildcats in scoring at 15.8 points per game and 3-pointers with 57.

He shared the SEC’s Freshman of the Year award with Alabama guard Collin Sexton, who was selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers, and was also an AP Honorable Mention on the All-America team.

At 6-foot-9 and 215 pounds, Knox shot .445 from the field, and .341 from 3-point range.

Earlier Thursday, he told CBS2’s Otis Livingston he thought he “fit the mold” of both the Knicks and Brooklyn Nets.

“There’s a mecca of basketball at Madison Square Garden, so I think I’d fit pretty well,” he said.

New York is coming off a 29-53 season as it tries to rebuild. The franchise’s cornerstone piece, Kristaps Porzingis, the fourth overall pick in the 2015 draft, suffered a torn ACL in his left knee in February and it isn’t known if he will play this season.

The Knicks have only nine players under contract, after reserve center Kyle O’Quinn opted out of the last year of his $4.3 million contract Wednesday, although starting center Enes Kanter could opt out of his $18.6 million contract on June 29. Joakim Noah, who was banished from the team following an incident with then-coach Jeff Hornacek during a practice in Denver, is still under contract and is slated to earn $18.53 million next season.

New York also has the 36th pick in the draft.

