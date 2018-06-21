Filed Under:Bronx, shooting

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say three people were fatally shot in the Castle Hill section of the Bronx this morning, and two suspects are being sought.

The shooting was reported around 9:45 a.m. Thursday happening near the corner of Castle Hill and Randall avenues, reports CBS2’s Marc Liverman.

The NYPD said the two men, each 33 years old, and a 45-year-old woman were taken to Jacobi Medical Center and were later pronounced dead.

“I didn’t think anybody got hit,” said Ava Flores, a friend of one of the victims. “But now I hear it was my friend, he’s like a son to me. I always tell him to stay away from everything. This is ridiculous, it’s sad, ugly.”

It is unclear if the men were targeted in the attack, but police said the woman was an innocent bystander at the scene.

According to police, two men who fled on foot are suspected to be involved in the shooting. They say one gun was used in the shooting.

