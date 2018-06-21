(CBSNewYork) — Thousands of people from Texas to Pennsylvania are dealing with the damage from massive flooding brought on by heavy downpours Wednesday night.

People in Pittsburgh helplessly watched as fast moving water swept away vehicles from a parking lot.

Other cars got stuck on the flooded streets while the rising waters surrounded homes, completely covering backyards.

In southwest Texas, residents had to be rescued by air after as much as 14 inches of rain fell.

“When I woke up I heard all the thunder and the rain and the lightning and everything,” said one resident.

Police are urging drivers to stay off the roads and find shelter at higher elevations.

The soaking weather system is now on its way toward the Ohio Valley and southern mid-Atlantic states.