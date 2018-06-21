NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The House is expected to vote on legislation that would overhaul U.S. immigration law following President Donald Trump’s executive order to stop separating families caught crossing the border illegally.

Meanwhile, dozens of supporters gathered at LaGuardia Airport overnight after a group of boys believed to be separated from their parents arrived in New York accompanied by immigration officials.

The message at LaGuardia tonight is loud and clear: We will keep fighting for all of the children who have been separated from their families. #FamiliesBelongTogether pic.twitter.com/lfGeT1vPLg — ACLU (@ACLU) June 21, 2018

American Airlines put out a statement saying they’ve been reassured by ICE that the kids will be reunited with family members in the area, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

At rally in Minnesota Wednesday night, the president touted the executive order he signed hours earlier in Washington after increasing pressure from people across the country and in Congress to stop separating families.

“We’re gonna keep families together but the borders are gonna be just as strong,” Trump said.

The president said his order would not end the “zero-tolerance” policy that criminally prosecutes all adults caught crossing the border illegally. The order aims to keep families together while they are in custody, to expedite their cases and asks the Department of Defense to help house families.

“I didn’t like the sight or the feeling of families being separated,” Trump said. But the order is only a temporary fix and what happens next, he says, is up to Congress.

House Republicans have two immigration bills that lawmakers will vote on Thursday. Both would allow children to remain in the government’s custody, Burrell reported.

But Trump administration officials say they haven’t yet figured out how to reunite the thousands of children separated from their families at the border.

“We’re still working through the experience of reunifying kids with their parents after adjudication,” said Steven Wagner, an acting assistant secretary at the Department of Health and Human Services.

Federal officials have set up hotlines and an email contact for parents seeking information about how to find their children.

That includes nearly 240 children sent to a holding facility in East Harlem that Mayor Bill de Blasio toured Wednesday.

“Parents having no idea where their children are or what will happen to them,” he said.

The youngest of the children sent to the center so far was 9 months old, de Blasio said.

“This has been a traumatic process for a lot of these kids,” he said.

De Blasio is in Texas Thursday at a border town where he will meet other mayors from across the country to attempt to gain access to the detention center at an entry-point there.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)