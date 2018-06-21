Filed Under:Kate Spade, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The father of late fashion designer Kate Spade has died, just hours before Spade’s funeral was set to begin in Kansas City.

Earl F. Brosnahan, Jr. died at his home Wednesday night, according to a spokesperson for the family. Brosnahan was 89 years old.

“He had been in failing health of late and was heartbroken over the recent death of his beloved daughter,” the spokesperson’s statement read.

Spade’s father passed just weeks after his daughter took her own life in her New York City apartment on June 5. The funeral in Spade’s hometown reportedly began minutes after the family announced her father’s passing.

Brosnahan, who was better known as Frank, leaves behind his wife Sandy, five children, and eight grandchildren.

