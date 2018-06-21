PITTSBURGH, Pa. (CBSNewYork/AP) — There is upset and outrage over the shooting death of an unarmed teenager in Pennsylvania.

Seventeen-year-old Antwon Rose was fatally shot Tuesday night by an officer in East Pittsburgh. Investigators say he was a passenger in a car that was believed to be involved in a drive-by shooting.

Investigators said an East Pittsburgh officer, who has not been identified, was taking the driver into custody when the two passengers, including Rose, fled the car.

Allegheny County Police Superintendent Coleman McDonough said Rose was shot three times. A report from the medical examiner confirmed that Rose had died at a local hospital but did not say where he was struck or the cause of death. McDonough said police found two semi-automatic handguns on the floor of the car.

In a video of the incident, which was posted to Facebook, the teens can be seen dashing from the car. Three shots ring out, and both passengers appear to either duck or fall to the ground as they pass behind a house. A woman yells, asking why an officer shot the boy for running.

No shots were fired at the officers during the encounter and no weapon was found on Rose’s body, said McDonough.

There was no indication the other passenger from the car was shot or injured, but he was not captured and still was being sought by police, McDonough said.

“I would urge that people in the community give us a chance to conduct an objective investigation to gather facts,” said McDonough.

McDonough noted there are circumstances when Pennsylvania law permits officers to use lethal force on a fleeing suspect. It’s allowed to prevent death or serious injury to an officer or another person or if the fleeing suspect has used or threatened violence or possesses a lethal weapon.

County police were called in to conduct an independent investigation, which is standard procedure, McDonough said. He said the officer has been placed on administrative leave.

The driver of the vehicle, a 20-year-old man, was taken into custody and released after McDonough said officers did not feel they had cause to charge him in the earlier shooting.

Dozens of protesters gathered outside the East Pittsburgh police station Wednesday evening, emotions running high as they demanded justice.

For some in the community, the shooting is hard to justify.

“Why did they have to shoot when he’s running away?” asked one community member. “Where is the justification in that? How were you scared when he’s running away from you?”

More demonstrations are scheduled Thursday.

