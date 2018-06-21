(CBS Sports) — Here’s a recap of the day seven games of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Spain Beats Iran, 1-0

Spain earned its first win at the 2018 World Cup on Wednesday, narrowly beating Iran 1-0 on a fortunate goal from Diego Costa. Iran played toe-to-toe with Spain and deserved more from the match, but Spain’s central defense made some important stops, got the winner in the second half and held on to move into a tie for first place with Portugal in Group B.

Not an impressive result for Spain, who didn’t look nearly as sharp in attack as they did in the 3-3 draw against Portugal to open the tournament. They did have 69 percent possession and 17 shots, but only managed three on target. Iran failed to have a shot on target in the game but looked to have scored late; however, video assistant referee confirmed offside.

Portugal Hangs On, Beats Morocco, 1-0

Portugal is closing in on booking a spot into the round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup in Russia after hanging on to beat Morocco Wednesday to move to four points in Group B. The Portuguese national team received another goal from Cristiano Ronaldo, this time to secure all three points. It wasn’t the greatest showing from the Portuguese, as Morocco controlled possession and created more chances, but the finishing was abysmal. In all, Morocco had 16 shots — six more than Portugal — but just four went on frame. Medhi Benatia, himself, had about three golden chances to score and wasted every single one.

Now Portugal faces Iran with a chance to win the group on Monday, while Morocco is certainly headed home after the group stage.

Uruguay Clinches Spot, Tops Saudi Arabia, 1-0

Uruguay and Russia have both clinched a spot in the round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup in Russia on Wednesday thanks to the 1-0 win over Saudi Arabia by La Celeste in their second group stage match. A Luis Suarez goal in the first half off a corner kick proved to be difference, but it was a proud and positive performance from the Saudi Arabians, who gave Uruguay more trouble than expected.

The win means Russia and Uruguay both have six points in Group A, with Egypt and Saudi Arabia eliminated with zero points apiece. It wasn’t the most compelling performance from Uruguay, which struggled in the attack yet again, but you can’t argue with back-to-back clean sheets and two wins to start the tournament. If the team starts clicking up front with Suarez and Edinson Cavani, watch out.

Russia and Uruguay will meet on Monday at 10 a.m. ET to see who takes first place in the group.

