NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD and Pride march organizers have unveiled a new route and security plan for Sunday’s parade.

This year’s march will step off at noon at 16th Street and Seventh Avenue. It will travel south to Christopher Street, then head up Fifth Avenue to 29th Street.

Did you know that this year’s @NYCPride Parade on Sunday has a new route? Be informed and check out this graphic. #NYCPride2018 pic.twitter.com/456Zi1btFd — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 22, 2018

Organizers expect about 2.5 million spectators.

Police said while there are currently no known threats, comprehensive security will be in place.

“Events like this are a celebration of the diversity of New York City and what makes us the greatest city in the world.”- @NYPDChiefPatrol on this Sunday’s @NYCPride Parade. #NYCPride2018 pic.twitter.com/3ZjMq9Ka1z — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 22, 2018

“We will have thousands of uniformed officers and plainclothes officers deployed along the entire route,” NYPD Chief of Patrol Rodney Harrison said.

“We’ll have a complex counterterrorism overlay. You’ll see it out front, you won’t see it behind the scenes, both levels will be there,” added NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence & Counterterrorism John Miller.

“As we always do for events of this size, we have a comprehensive security plan in place to ensure the safety of everyone participating in or attending the march.”- @NYPDChiefPatrol on how this year’s @NYCPride Parade will be both safe and fun. #NYCPride2018 pic.twitter.com/r0FeuqkqeU — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 22, 2018

The new route is a test run for next year, which is the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising and the first time New York City hosts the event known as “World Pride.”

For more information on the march and street closures, see here and here.