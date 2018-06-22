NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD and Pride march organizers have unveiled a new route and security plan for Sunday’s parade.
This year’s march will step off at noon at 16th Street and Seventh Avenue. It will travel south to Christopher Street, then head up Fifth Avenue to 29th Street.
Organizers expect about 2.5 million spectators.
Police said while there are currently no known threats, comprehensive security will be in place.
“We will have thousands of uniformed officers and plainclothes officers deployed along the entire route,” NYPD Chief of Patrol Rodney Harrison said.
“We’ll have a complex counterterrorism overlay. You’ll see it out front, you won’t see it behind the scenes, both levels will be there,” added NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence & Counterterrorism John Miller.
The new route is a test run for next year, which is the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising and the first time New York City hosts the event known as “World Pride.”
For more information on the march and street closures, see here and here.