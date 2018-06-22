NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Delta is tightening restrictions on service animals.
The airline is banning pit bulls and pit bull-type dogs on flights beginning July 10.
Several dog breeds are commonly defined as related to pit bulls, including some terriers and bulldogs. Delta clarified its ban as including “pit bull mixes.”
The updated policy comes after two incidents where employees were bitten by a customer’s emotional support animal.
Delta cited safety of passengers and employees as their main motivation for the change.
The airline carries about 700 service or support animals each day, or nearly 250,000 annually. Delta said it’s experienced an 84 percent increase in reported incidents involving service or support animals, including urination and defecation, as well as an attack on a passenger by a 70-pound dog last June.
Major U.S. airlines have been changing their policies on animal travel as the carriers deal with health and safety issues affecting humans and pets. The incidents included the the death of a 10-month-old puppy in an overhead compartment of a United Airlines flight in March.
Oh, come on, you know dogs cannot fly! Birds fly! Even bats can fly a short distance! And most insects fly! But not dogs. And not due to any regulations …
