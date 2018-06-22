Filed Under:Local TV, New Jersey, Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A driver has been hospitalized after losing control of his car and crashing Friday in New Jersey.

Police said the vehicle was heading north on Hillside Avenue in Plainfield around 4 p.m. at a high rate of speed.

It struck two trees and rolled over before coming to a stop on the front lawn of a home near Prospect Avenue. 

Police said the 38-year-old driver was rushed to a hospital in “highly critical condition.”

There was no one else in the car and no other injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

