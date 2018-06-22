Filed Under:Bronx, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released new surveillance video in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old Bronx boy.

Investigators say they are looking for several young men who are considered persons of interest in the case.

The incident happened late Wednesday night outside of a store on East 183rd Street in the Belmont section. Police say Lesandro Guzman-Feliz was stabbed in the neck following a dispute with a group of men.

belmontgroup1 Police Seek Persons Of Interest In Fatal Bronx Stabbing Of 15 Year Old Boy

Several young men are considered persons of interest in the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old boy in the Belmont section of the Bronx. (credit: NYPD)

The teen managed to run to Saint Barnabus Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

