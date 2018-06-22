Filed Under:Joe Giudice, Local TV, Real Housewives of New Jersey

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Reality TV star Joe Giudice is denying reports he’s being deported as he serves time in federal prison.

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star is serving a 41-month sentence on numerous fraud charges and is scheduled to be released in March 2019.

giudice 456519228 Joe Giudice Denying Reports Of His Deportation

Joe Giudice (2nd from L) and wife Teresa Giudice arrive for sentencing at federal court in Newark on Oct. 2, 2014 in Newark. (credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The Daily News reports that ICE has confirmed Giudice is in removal proceedings from the U.S. back to his native Italy. Giudice was born in Italy and moved to the United States as a child but never became a citizen.

His wife, Teresa, served her own prison sentence back in 2015.

