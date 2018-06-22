NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Reality TV star Joe Giudice is denying reports he’s being deported as he serves time in federal prison.

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star is serving a 41-month sentence on numerous fraud charges and is scheduled to be released in March 2019.

The Daily News reports that ICE has confirmed Giudice is in removal proceedings from the U.S. back to his native Italy. Giudice was born in Italy and moved to the United States as a child but never became a citizen.

His wife, Teresa, served her own prison sentence back in 2015.