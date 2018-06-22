WEST ORANGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) A New Jersey couple that has been fighting for wheelchair ramps for their disabled son has won a victory.

Ethan Roman, 15, has cerebral palsy and will finally get ramps at this Conforti Avenue home in West Orange.

Since 2016, his parents had been fighting the zoning board and a neighbor to create front and back exits from the house to the street.

The board previously said the ramps would encroach on the required front and side setbacks.

Last night, the zoning board did an about-face and voted in favor of the ramps.