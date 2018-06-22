NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Three National Grid workers were hurt in a fiery manhole explosion in Brooklyn overnight as crews were investigating a gas leak.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Friday near South Second Street and Union Avenue.

National Grid said the fire was sparked inside a manhole where workers were digging to fix the gas leak. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in about two hours.

The three employees were transported to the hospital. One suffered serious, life-threatening burns while the other two have minor injuries.

There have been no reports of power outages and firefighters have checked surrounding buildings for carbon monoxide and gas leaks, but haven’t found anything.

National Grid is still on the scene trying to determine the source of the gas leak.