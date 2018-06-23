Good Morning!

I hope you all have some fun weekend plans! Unfortunately we will likely have some wet weather to contend with. At least early on, and after 6pm. Some rumbles of thunder are likely to pass today and they could be heavy at times.

It’s a cloudy day with some peeks of sun poking through from time to time, but that’s the exception. Today’s high: 69-77° depending where you live.

Tomorrow is a humid & sticky day, about 10° warmer with only a slight chance of a pop up thunderstorm in the afternoon.

