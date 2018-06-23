Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, Giorgio Panetta

Good Morning!

nu tu 7day auto12 6/23 CBS2 Saturday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

I hope you all have some fun weekend plans! Unfortunately we will likely have some wet weather to contend with. At least early on, and after 6pm. Some rumbles of thunder are likely to pass today and they could be heavy at times.

nu tu futurecast 4k12k1 6/23 CBS2 Saturday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

It’s a cloudy day with some peeks of sun poking through from time to time, but that’s the exception. Today’s high: 69-77° depending where you live.

nu tu futurecast 4k12k11 6/23 CBS2 Saturday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow is a humid & sticky day, about 10° warmer with only a slight chance of a pop up thunderstorm in the afternoon.

G

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch