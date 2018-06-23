NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the men wanted in a deadly machete attack in the Belmont section of the Bronx.
Investigators say 15-year-old Lesandro Guzman-Feliz was stabbed by the reputed gang members Wednesday night after an argument inside a bodega on East 183rd Street.
The teen managed to run to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Sources tell CBS2 Guzman-Feliz was a member of the NYPD Explorers, a program run by the department which provides young men and women with an introduction to a career in law enforcement.
