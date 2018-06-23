NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the men wanted in a deadly machete attack in the Belmont section of the Bronx.

Investigators say 15-year-old Lesandro Guzman-Feliz was stabbed by the reputed gang members Wednesday night after an argument inside a bodega on East 183rd Street.

In the Bronx on 6/20, 15-yr-old Junior Guzman-Feliz was fatally stabbed by the men in the photo (on right). He was never going to give up on his dream of being an NYPD detective & WE’LL NEVER GIVE UP ON HIM. Help us get #JusticeForJunior You can anonymously call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/0gVAMfmC7f — Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) June 23, 2018

The teen managed to run to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Sources tell CBS2 Guzman-Feliz was a member of the NYPD Explorers, a program run by the department which provides young men and women with an introduction to a career in law enforcement.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.