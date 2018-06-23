NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have arrested the man they say forced his way inside a Brooklyn woman’s home and tried to rape her.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday at an apartment building near Meeker and Kingsland Avenues in Greenpoint.

Police said 25-year-old Darryl Williams knocked on the 37-year-old woman’s door and asked for someone named Jeffrey. When she opened it, police said he forced his way inside and pushed her into the bedroom, telling the woman he had a knife in his bag before demanding she perform a sex act on him.

That’s when she punched Williams in the groin and tried to get away, but police said he tackled her and tried to take off her dress.

Police said Williams hit the victim’s head against a door, causing her to bleed, before he took off.

The suspect is facing several charges, including attempted rape and assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.