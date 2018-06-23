ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A backstretch worker at Belmont Park thought to have been killed by a rare virus found in rodent droppings may have instead died of bacterial sepsis, according to the New York State Department of Health.

The DOH says by the Centers for Disease Control returned a negative result for hantavirus.

The employee, whose name has been withheld to protect privacy, was found unconscious and died on June 6th after being hospitalized for several days.

The CDC says bacterial sepsis is not transmitted person to person and visitors at the park aren’t at risk.