Filed Under:Belmont Park

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A backstretch worker at Belmont Park thought to have been killed by a rare virus found in rodent droppings may have instead died of bacterial sepsis, according to the New York State Department of Health.

The DOH says by the Centers for Disease Control returned a negative result for hantavirus.

The employee, whose name has been withheld to protect privacy, was found unconscious and died on June 6th after being hospitalized for several days.

The CDC says bacterial sepsis is not transmitted person to person and visitors at the park aren’t at risk.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch