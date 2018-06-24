Filed Under:Brooklyn, Bushwick, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A four-year-old girl was killed and her mother injured in a hit-and-run in Brooklyn Sunday afternoon.

Police say the girl had been riding her scooter near Wyckoff Avenue and Hart Street in Bushwick when she lost her shoe.

Her mother was bending over attempting to put the shoe back on the girl’s foot when police say a car backing out of a parking spot hit both of them on the sidewalk.

The driver fled the scene, but was caught a short time later.

The mother’s condition wasn’t immediately known.

