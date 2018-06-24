NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Chef Brandon Fay, managing director for Trattoria Dell’Arte, stopped by to show how to make 5-minute tomato sauce and easy fruit roll-ups at home.

Real Fruit Roll-Ups

Using rice paper as the vessel to hold summer’s ripest produce, mix and match your favorite fruits and just roll them up for a quick and healthy snack!

Makes 8 rolls

What you’ll need:

8 rice paper sheets

8 strawberries, washed and thinly sliced

1 mango, peeled and cut into ½” matchsticks

4 kiwis, peeled and cut into ½” matchsticks

1 cup blueberries

1/4 bunch fresh mint leaves

Sea salt, to taste

Honey, to taste

How to make it:

1. Soak rice paper in warm water until softened.

2. Lightly grease a cutting board and transfer the rice paper to the cutting board. In the center of the rice paper, line up the strawberry slices; top with a small bundle of mango matchsticks. Place kiwi slices in a single line next to the strawberries; top with blueberries. Then, place mint leaves alongside the kiwi slices.

3. Season with sea salt and honey. Fold the left and right side of the rice paper over the fruit and tuck in the tail ends of the roll. Flip over and arrange on a platter. Repeat with remaining rice paper.

5 Minute Tomato Sauce

There’s no better time to appreciate tomatoes than the height of summer when this produce is at its ripest. Cook like a Sicilian and grate a juicy tomato into trapanese sauce—or Sicily’s rendition of a tomato pesto.

Serves 4

What you’ll need:

7 plum tomatoes, washed

1 clove garlic, crushed and minced

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

Kosher Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Pinch red pepper flakes

1/2 cup cubed pecorino Romano

1/4 cup sliced basil

1 lb. fusilli or your favorite pasta noodle

How to make it:

1. Place a box grater in a large bowl; grate tomatoes on the largest grate size. Discard skins.

2. Mix in all remaining ingredients and check seasoning; adjust if necessary.

3. Bring a large pot of heavily salted water to a boil; add fusilli and boil until al dente, about 5-8 minutes. 4. Transfer fusilli to the bowl with the grated tomato sauce; toss until well coated. Finish with grated pecorino and more olive oil.