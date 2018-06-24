By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Sunday morning folks! After a gray & gloomy Saturday we’ll at least have some breaks of sun this afternoon along with much warmer temps! Highs will top off in the mid 80s, but it will be muggier. Outdoor plans look good through mid-afternoon, then some widely scattered showers and storms are possible…so stay tuned!

Tomorrow will kick off a stretch of gorgeous weather…sunny skies, very low humidity, and seasonable warmth in the 80-85 range…not too bad for the end of June!

Some showers and storms are possible on Thursday but the bigger story will be the heat and humidity that develop. Widespread 90s are expected along with sunny & humid conditions…so the pool would be the place to be.

Have a great day!