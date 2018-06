NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Authorities say they’ve found the body of a young child in the waters off Long Beach, Long Island Sunday afternoon.

The body was recovered 250 yards off Lincoln Boulevard Beach.

Authorities wouldn’t confirm if the body was that of 10-year-old Ramell McRae Jr., who went missing while swimming with his brother in Long Beach on Tuesday.

The medical examiner will determine the identity of the child.