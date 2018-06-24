NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – In this edition of “Furry Friend Finder,” CBS2’s Andrea Grymes and Vanessa Murdock introduce Sally and Ernie, two Pugs looking for forever homes.

Sally is 10 years old and Ernie is almost 11 years old. They have been together since Ernie was 1 year old.

They both are in great shape and love to be brushed, go on walks and cuddle.

Sally’s favorite thing to do is curl up with you on the couch and Ernie loves to stick his tongue out.

You can keep track of which animals are still looking for homes and which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org.

The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan.