NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Funeral plans are underway for a 15-year-old boy dragged out of a Bronx bodega and stabbed to death last week.

Police say they’re still searching for the five attackers caught on camera during the crime.

Investigators say 15-year-old Lesandro Guzman-Feliz, who had dreamed of one day becoming an NYPD detective, was stabbed by members of a local gang following an altercation inside a bodega in the Belmont section on June 20.

Leandra Feliz says her son, also known as Junior, left their apartment to lend someone $5 but never came back.

“I called him because I feel like ‘you take too long. I said come on, come on’,” the teen’s mother told CBS2. “He said ‘oh yeah mommy, it’s okay I give him the five dollars, it’s okay I’m coming home’.”

Thank you for the many, many valuable tips. We are working 24/7 reviewing each and every tip submitted and making significant progress. It’s an expansive investigation with one salient objective: #JusticeForJunior pic.twitter.com/42HhStYvrJ — Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) June 24, 2018

Surveillance video shows the suspects enter the bodega at Bathgate Avenue and East 183rd Street, where police say they dragged Lesandro onto the street. The video then shows a man with what appears to be a large knife enter the mix.

He’s one of at least five men police are looking for after they say Lesandro was stabbed repeatedly in the neck.

The teen managed to run to Saint Barnabas Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Community members gathered outside the bodega, where a makeshift memorial continued to grow Saturday night. Police also set up posters around the neighborhood offering a $25,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.

Lesandro’s family opened a GoFundMe account titled “Justice for Junior” which by late Saturday had raised nearly $70,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.