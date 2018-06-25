NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A new plan to build an AirTrain to LaGuardia Airport has been given the green light and should be ready within four years.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed new measure approved last week by the New York state legislature advancing the AirTrain link project.

The Port Authority says a new AirTrain will link to the Long Island Rail Road and the subway system.

Air travelers could get from midtown Manhattan to the airport in 30 minutes.

“With no rail link, millions of passengers too frequently face inevitable congestion on the roadways and unpredictable delays in reaching the airport,” said Rick Cotton, executive director of the Port Authority of NY & NJ. “They never know what the travel time to LaGuardia will be.”

The Port Authority says it plans to conduct environmental impact studies this summer.

Construction could begin in 2020 and is expected to be completed by 2022.