HACKENSACK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Investigators are on the scene where several people were hurt after a car slammed into a school bus.

The crash happened on Route 4 in Hackensack and left the car wedged under the back of the bus.

On the bus were children from the White Plains school district headed to the Ramapo County Day Camp.

Police say none of the injuries were life-threatening.