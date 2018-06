NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A mother has been arrested after police said her teenage daughter was pulled over for speeding Sunday morning.

Police say the 15-year-old was speeding on Sunrise Highway in Eastport when she was pulled over.

An officer determined that the teen’s mother, Yolanda Martinez-Reymundo, let her drive the car alone, according to investigators.

Martinez-Reymundo was charged with endangering the welfare of a child. She is scheduled in court for Monday.