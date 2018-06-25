TENAFLY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police rescued a Bergen County mother who survived a fall off a 75-foot cliff while hiking over the weekend.

Almost every inch of Sammantha Sfreddo is fractured, broken, or bruised. The 31-year-old architect was hiking in Greenbrook Sanctuary in Tenafly through a trail she’s been a dozen times before.

“I stepped on rocks and it was slippery and then I lost my balance and I knew I was going,” she told CBS2’s Ali Bauman in an exclusive interview.

She fell straight into a valley of sharp rocks.

“I guess it was so painful I went numb immediately but I heard it and it echoed in my head,” Sfreddo said.

She couldn’t stand up, but managed to spot her cell phone still in tact a few feet away. She managed to crawl over the rocks to it and texted her family her GPS location.

“I remember being freezing, I remember being scared nobody was gonna come,” Sfreddo said. “I remember looking up where I fell from.”

It took nearly two hours for paramedics, with Sfreddo’s mother and boyfriend, to find her. When they did she was dazed and confused.

“Horrible to hear her screams,” her mom, Jackie Lucero, said. “She screamed so loud at one point all the birds flew out of the trees. I don’t know how she made it but she did.”

It took another two hours to carefully carry her out of the ravine.

“Little by little they got me across where all those boulders and rocks were,” Sfreddo said.

Sfreddo is five feet tall and about 100 pounds. She’s also sent the last decade battling Lupus, which made her bones brittle to begin with.

Nevertheless, her spirit remains tenacious. Doctors say it’ll be at least another month before she’ll be able to stand on her feet, but Sfreddo says with all the love and support at her bedside it’s just another obstacle she plans to withstand.

A GoFundMe account was set up to help raise money for her recovery.