It’s another beautiful day out there thanks to a broad area of high pressure. Between the sunny skies and onshore breeze, it looks like we’ll top out in the 70s — fantastic!

Outside of a few clouds tonight, it will remain mostly clear. And it will only be a few degrees warmer with temps falling into the low and mid 60s.

Tomorrow will feature a few more clouds as high pressure scoots off the coast. Nevertheless, it will remain mostly to partly sunny with temps climbing into the upper 70s or so.

The next period of unsettled weather will be late tomorrow night into Thursday with showers and thunderstorms. It will be a bit muggier, too, with temps returning to the 80s.