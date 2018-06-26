Breaking: Michael Bloomberg Considering 2020 Presidential Run, Sources Say
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines

It’s another beautiful day out there thanks to a broad area of high pressure. Between the sunny skies and onshore breeze, it looks like we’ll top out in the 70s — fantastic!

nu tu 7day auto weather app13 6/26 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Outside of a few clouds tonight, it will remain mostly clear. And it will only be a few degrees warmer with temps falling into the low and mid 60s.

nu tu skycast 3d tonight10 6/26 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow will feature a few more clouds as high pressure scoots off the coast. Nevertheless, it will remain mostly to partly sunny with temps climbing into the upper 70s or so.

nu tu futurecast 4k12k2 6/26 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

The next period of unsettled weather will be late tomorrow night into Thursday with showers and thunderstorms. It will be a bit muggier, too, with temps returning to the 80s.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch