NEW YORK (CBSnewYork/AP) — New York City’s only Republican congressman will try to hold off a fierce challenge in the state’s primary election from a former congressman trying to make a political comeback after serving prison time for tax fraud.

The fight between U.S. Rep. Daniel Donovan and former U.S. Rep. Michael Grimm is one of the most closely watched races in New York congressional primaries being held Tuesday.

Grimm held the seat until 2015 when he was forced to resign for felony tax fraud. He served seven months in prison for filing false tax documents and for underreporting wages at his Manhattan restaurant.

Donovan, the former Staten Island district attorney, has the endorsement of President Donald Trump. But Grimm says Donovan has abandoned him on key issues.

It has been a race that at times has gotten ugly, with a lot of the focus during the debates being on Grimm’s conviction, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

“The fact that I had three delivery boys doesn’t change their lives. You know what changed their lives? Me being there for Sandy. Me being there to pass national flood insurance,” Grimm said earlier this month.

“You can like somebody, but you don’t want them representing you in Congress. You don’t want someone making tax law who violated our tax code,” Donovan said earlier this month.

Most recent polls have Donovan ahead, Burrell reported. The congressional district includes Staten Island and part of Brooklyn.

Six Democrats are competing for the right to take on the winner of the Donovan vs. Grimm fight. They include Max Rose, an Army combat veteran with party establishment support who already has raised nearly $1 million in anticipation of going on to the general election.

In other contests across the state, voters will decide which Democrat will run to replace the late U.S. Rep. Louise Slaughter, in the Rochester area.

Voters also will trim crowded fields of Democrats hoping to challenge several incumbent Republicans, including U.S. Rep. John Faso, who represents a battleground district in the Hudson Valley and Catskills regions.

Polling stations across the state close at 9 p.m.

