NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There is sure to be at least one popular song this summer that most of us will not be able to get out of our heads.

A good beat and catchy lyrics usually propel a song to the top of the billboard charts. Billboard Magazine will designate it as the “song of the summer,” but there are a few changes coming to the process.

Billboard will soon change the way they pick the song of the summer and their top 100 list. They will reportedly be putting more emphasis on how many times people play music on paid subscription services like Spotify or Apple Music and less on non-paid sites like YouTube.

The change could make it harder for instant drops like Childish Gambino’s “This Is America” to become the hit of the summer, but the magazine says it’s not impossible.

“A month ago, no one knew what that song was, comes out that video is huge, one week, blows up,” Trevor Anderson, chart manager at Billboard Magazine told CBS2’s John Dias.

Billboard has awarded the title “song of the summer” and rolled out their world famous top 100 list every year since 1958.