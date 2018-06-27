By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Today we have a mild start with a temperature of 65°. Clouds started to increase overnight and will continue to do so throughout the day. Temperatures will rise a bit to comfortable high of 79.

As cloud cover starts to increase so does the rain chances later on. There’s a small chance rain will move into the western area during the afternoon but the bulk looks to come in Wednesday night and Thursday.

However, the storms will move through quickly on Thursday and the weekend is looking great! Definitely beach weather!

Don’t forget to bring the umbrella’s out just in case!