REWATCH: Full Video Of Funeral For #JusticeForJunior Teen Lesandro Guzman-Feliz | More Coverage
Filed Under:Joe Jackson, Local TV, Michael Jackson

LOS ANGELES (CBS Local) – Joe Jackson, the patriarch of the Jackson family that includes music icons Michael and Janet Jackson, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 89.

Entertainment Tonight confirmed his death Wednesday, quoting a family source who said Jackson last week was in a Las Vegas hospital, where family members were gathered to say their goodbyes.

Jackson died about 3:30 a.m. at a Los Angeles-area hospital, according to reports.

He reportedly battled a variety of illnesses in recent years, including suffering a stroke and three heart attacks in 2015.

jacksons 89831339 Joe Jackson, Father Of Pop Icons Michael And Janet, Dead At 89

Joe Jackson, shown here around 1971 surrounded by his children Michael, Jackie, Tito, Marlon, Jermaine and Randy, has died at age 89. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

The Jackson 5, formed in 1964, the group was originally comprised of Jackson’s sons Jackie, Tito and Jermaine. Younger brothers Marlon and Michael joined the group later.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch