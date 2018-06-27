LOS ANGELES (CBS Local) – Joe Jackson, the patriarch of the Jackson family that includes music icons Michael and Janet Jackson, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 89.

Entertainment Tonight confirmed his death Wednesday, quoting a family source who said Jackson last week was in a Las Vegas hospital, where family members were gathered to say their goodbyes.

Jackson died about 3:30 a.m. at a Los Angeles-area hospital, according to reports.

He reportedly battled a variety of illnesses in recent years, including suffering a stroke and three heart attacks in 2015.

The Jackson 5, formed in 1964, the group was originally comprised of Jackson’s sons Jackie, Tito and Jermaine. Younger brothers Marlon and Michael joined the group later.