WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy said Wednesday he is retiring, giving President Donald Trump the chance to cement conservative control of the high court.

The 81-year-old Kennedy said he is stepping down, effective July 31, after more than 30 years on the court.

A Republican appointee, he has held the key vote on such high-profile issues as abortion, affirmative action, gay rights, guns, campaign finance and voting rights.

Kennedy sent his resignation letter to the president Wednesday afternoon.

“It has been the greatest honor and privilege to serve our nation in the federal judiciary for 43 years, 30 of those years on the Supreme Court,” Kennedy wrote, according to a release from the U.S. Supreme Court.

Without him, the court will be split between four liberal justices who were appointed by Democratic presidents and four conservatives who were named by Republicans.

Trump’s nominee is likely to give the conservatives a solid majority and will face a Senate process in which Republicans hold the slimmest majority however, Democrats can’t delay confirmation due to the adoption of the “nuclear option.” The new confirmation process requires only a simple majority to approve Supreme Court nominees.

Trump’s first high court nominee, Justice Neil Gorsuch, was confirmed in April 2017.

