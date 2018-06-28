By Justin Lewis

Meteorologist

We’ll catch a break early this afternoon before our second round of showers and storms move through. We’re not expecting the organization we saw last night and early this morning, though an isolated severe storm isn’t out of the question. Outside of that, expect warm and muggy conditions with temps returning to the 80s.

Early showers and storms will give way to clearing tonight. And some drier air will usher in, but we’ll still only dip into the low 70s by daybreak.

High pressure will deliver a beautiful, less humid day tomorrow. And even better news — for heat lovers, at least — we’re going for a high of about 91 degrees!

After that, it’s all about the heat wave!

